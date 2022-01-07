Tito, a 7-month-old domestic shorthair brown tiger, came to the Pet Pantry after living outside with a bunch of other kittens.

Tito had an upper respiratory infection, but he responded well to medication and is now healthy. He is a sweet boy, extremely affectionate, loves other cats and does not like being in a cage.

Tito is looking for a home with another cat. Anyone interested in adopting him can stop by Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Road, in Manor Township, or fill out an application online at petpantrylc.org/adoption-application/. The Pet Pantry is open noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 717-983-8878.