Meet Tigger, a 6-year-old neutered male domestic longhair.

Preferring to ride solo, Tigger is looking for a home where he can be the only pet; and no small hands, please, as a lot of noise and fast movements make this dashing feline nervous.

Don’t count this handsome boy out! He enjoys making only the finest biscuits and taking cat naps in cozy spaces. Hurry in, scoop up this handsome feline and take him home today.

Visit Tigger at the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East. For more information or to set up an appointment, call 717-393-6551 or email adopt lancaster@humanepa.org.

LAST WEEK'S PET

Badger has been adopted from Pet Pantry.