Thor is a 2 year old neutered male mixed breed rambunctious pup with tons of energy who loves to play. Thor is the Pet of the Week for June 11, 2021 and is available for adoption at SPCA Lancaster Center 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster.

Thor is currently our longest dog resident, and we are eager to see him find his forever home.

A 2-year-old adult mixed breed, he is a rambunctious pup with tons of energy and he loves to play. He would be a stellar addition to a family that is willing to help him continue to learn his doggy manners. He is a smartie and full of potential with lots of love to give.

Thor would do best in a home with big kids, ages 15 and older, because he is such an active meatball! He would also do best as an only dog, since he has a strong desire to be the center of attention.

He has been neutered.

For more information about Thor, or to schedule a meet and greet, email Lancaster@pspca.org.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Gizmo, a 1-year-old neutered male pit bull mix, was still available for adoption from the Humane League of Lancaster County late this week.

