Thor is currently our longest dog resident, and we are eager to see him find his forever home.

A 2-year-old adult mixed breed, he is a rambunctious pup with tons of energy and he loves to play. He would be a stellar addition to a family that is willing to help him continue to learn his doggy manners. He is a smartie and full of potential with lots of love to give.

Thor would do best in a home with big kids, ages 15 and older, because he is such an active meatball! He would also do best as an only dog, since he has a strong desire to be the center of attention.

He has been neutered.

For more information about Thor, or to schedule a meet and greet, email Lancaster@pspca.org.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Gizmo, a 1-year-old neutered male pit bull mix, was still available for adoption from the Humane League of Lancaster County late this week.