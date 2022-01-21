Taz is a big ol’ lump of love that loves treats.

A male mixed breed, Taz, who is at the SPCA Lancaster, is 3 years old and has a clean brindle coat.

Taz’s previous owner could no longer take care of him, which is why he was brought to the shelter. He has lived with a small dog before and didn’t mind it, but big dogs make him nervous. His foster mom thinks Taz might even be cat friendly. He met one and didn’t chase it at all!

Taz is such a smartie-pants that training is his favorite thing. He even learned which couches he was and was not allowed on in one night! He also walks pretty well on a leash as long as it’s a route he’s walked a couple times.

Taz’s foster mom says that he can get a little overstimulated in new environments, but that’s just because he’s excited to sniff everything. Once he sniffs everything, he calms down and takes a nap ... unless there are treats. Then, he wants to figure out how to get treats. Come visit Taz today.

SPCA Lancaster, 848 S. Prince St., is open daily from noon to 5 p.m. for meet and greet appointments, which are highly recommended. If you are interested in meeting Taz or any other animal, email the shelter at Lancaster@pspca.org to learn more about the adoption process and to schedule an

appointment.

LAST WEEK’S PET

• Woody, a 5-year-old, high-energy male pit bull mix, has been adopted from the Humane League of Lancaster County.