Douglas is 1 1/2 years old and was brought to the Pet Pantry with his mother and another housemate after his owner lost their housing and had to make an emergency move. He is a very sweet and talkative boy who is now looking for his fur-ever home.

Douglas is spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on his vaccines.

He’s available for adoption at the Pet Pantry’s main facility, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster. If you think he may be the purr-fect match for your family, please fill out an adoption application. Applications are available on-site as well as online at petpantrylc.org. From there, Pet Pantry’s adoption coordinator will be in touch.

For more information, call 717-983-8878.