Diva is a sassy 10-year-old spayed female who is the Pet of the Week for Feb. 11, 2022. Diva is available for adoption at Humane League of Lancaster County 2195 Lincoln Highway East.

Diva is a sassy 10-year-old spayed female shorthair. She came to join her friends at the Humane League when her previous home was not a good fit for her.

She’s an outgoing and mature gal who would do best finding the same in a loving family with a calm and quiet environment.

Interested in making Diva a new member of your family? Visit the Humane League, 2195 Lincoln Highway East. For more information or to set up an appointment, call 717-393-6551 or email adoptlancaster@humanepa.org.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Spencer, a 6-month-old neutered domestic shorthair buff tabby, has been adopted from Pet Pantry of Lancaster.

