Diva is a sassy 10-year-old spayed female shorthair. She came to join her friends at the Humane League when her previous home was not a good fit for her.

She’s an outgoing and mature gal who would do best finding the same in a loving family with a calm and quiet environment.

Interested in making Diva a new member of your family? Visit the Humane League, 2195 Lincoln Highway East. For more information or to set up an appointment, call 717-393-6551 or email adoptlancaster@humanepa.org.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Spencer, a 6-month-old neutered domestic shorthair buff tabby, has been adopted from Pet Pantry of Lancaster.