Meet Leah, an 11-month-old bunny.

She didn’t come from the best situation, so she can be a little nervous at first, but once she warms up, she’s as spunky as can be. Since living in her foster home, Leah has mastered the litter box, learned cats can be pretty cool and discovered the joy of climbing on things.

Leah would prefer a home with some previous bunny experience and children over the age of 5 since she can be a little nervous with handling. Because she’s a bigger gal and loves exploring, she’d be best suited for a “free roam” lifestyle. Don’t worry — she’s great at using the litter box.

Think Leah might be the right bunny for you? Email her foster mom at kreinmiller@pspca.org to schedule an appointment.

LAST WEEK’S PET

