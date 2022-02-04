Spencer, a 6-month-old neutered domestic shorthair buff tabby, was brought to Pet Pantry with seven other kittens who have all been adopted.

He is a sweet and affectionate cat who will do fine with other cats, kids and dogs.

Anyone interested in adopting him can stop by Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Road, in Manor Township, or fill out an application online at petpantrylc.org/adoption-application. The Pet Pantry is open noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 717-983-8878.

LAST WEEK’S PET

• As of press time, no update was available on last week’s pet, Precious.