Introducing Smokey, a handsome 7-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair.

Smokey is looking for a home where he can be king of his castle (and any empty cardboard boxes you have lying around). Being king is hard work —lounging around, playing with toys, eating food that is prepared by your adoring servants (“ahem,” caretakers).

Trust us: This kingly boy is quite the catch! Hurry to the Humane League and meet King Smokey today.

The Humane League is at 2195 Lincoln Highway East. Call 717-393-6551.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Andy, a domestic shorthair cat, was still available for adoption late this week at Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.