Raven is a cat that was found in a very serious situation. ORCA received a call about a cat caught in a trap. The trap turned out to be a coil trap made of heavy metal. The coils were wrapped around Raven’s body. Our staff person removed her from the trap, and she was taken to a veterinarian. Luckily, the position she was in when trapped did not cause any serious damage. It is also not known how long she was lying there.

Raven is a black domestic shorthair with a white spot on her chest. She is spayed, is litter trained, tests negative for feline leukemia and has had all vaccines.

She is about 2 years old and has been around other cats. She would make a great companion, loves attention and would do better in a home with a more quiet atmosphere.

To arrange a meet and greet, call ORCA at 717-397-8922. The ORCA office is at 608 N. Lime St., Lancaster.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Beast, a 5-year-old male American pit bull mix, was still available for adoption at the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center.