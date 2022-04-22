Peter is a very affectionate kitten looking for a place that he can finally call home. He has a happy personality and loves being a lap cat. He loves playing with toys and gets along well with other cats.

Peter is about 8 months old and is neutered. He does great with other cats and has experience with dogs, though he is a little nervous around them and would need some time to warm up. He has all vaccines, has been dewormed, tests negative for feline leukemia and does well using the litter box.

To arrange a meet and greet with Peter, please call ORCA at 717-397-8922 to arrange a visit. The ORCA office is at 608 N. Lime St. in Lancaster.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Leah, an 11-month-old bunny, has been adopted from Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center.