Nelson is a 1 year old, long haired beautiful boy.

He is neutered and has a clean bill of health. Nelson is a little more anxious then other cats, so we would like a calm home without dogs or children for him. He does okay with other cats.

He will need someone patient to give him time to warm up. Once he does he is very playful and sweet and he loves to be pet.

Nelson is the Pet of the Week for Feb. 25, 2022, and is available for adoption at ORCA 608 N. Lime St. in Lancaster city. Contact ORCA to arrange a visit.