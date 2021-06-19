Shylene is a friendly lovable kitten looking for a permanent home. She is the only survivor of a litter of seven. Her mother was living in bad conditions in a neighborhood with many other cats. When the litter was being attacked by a dog, an Organization for the Responsible Care of Animals staff person was called and able to save Shylene and her mother and took them out of harm's way.

This lucky girl has a happy personality, loves to play with her toys, and loves to be held. She is about 10 weeks old, is litter trained, tested negative for feluke, is wormed and has her kitten shots. She also gets along with other cats. We know she will be happy if someone comes to visit her.

To arrange a meet and greet, call ORCA at 717-397-8922. We are located at 608 N. Lime St.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Thor, a 2-year-old neutered mixed breed male, was still available for adoption late this week at the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center.