Meet Lenny, a 4-year-old domestic shorthair. He is positive for feline immunodeficiency virus, but don’t let it scare you. With proper veterinary care and monitoring he can live a long, healthy life.

Lenny is such a sweet loving boy who loves everyone he meets. He is good with other cats and kids, but would prefer a house with no dogs.

Anyone interested in adopting him can stop by Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Road, in Manor Township, or fill out an application online at petpantrylc.org/ adoption-application. The Pet Pantry is open noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 717-983-8878.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Nelson, a 1-year-old male, long-haired kitten, was still available for adoption at ORCA.