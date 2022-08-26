Slipping into the pet of the week spotlight is Sashimi, a 3-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair.

She has been with at the Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving since May 28, but it can be hard to tell. Sashimi is a shy girl that likes to snuggle and hide under blankets, so she often goes unnoticed. Once she gets time to know you, she is incredibly sweet and loves to be petted.

Are you interested in making your life richer by adopting Sashimi? Be sure to visit her today. The Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, in East Lampeter Township, is open for adoptions seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 717-393-6551 or email adoptlancaster@humanepa.org.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Dot, a domestic shorthair tiger cat, was still available for adoption at Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.