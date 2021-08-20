Pet of the Week Aug 20
Lenny is a kitten who is about 2 months old that was found abandoned with his mother and siblings in a box. Lenny is the Pet of the Week for Aug. 20, 2021, and is available for adoption at Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Lenny, a 2-month-old domestic shorthair cat, is looking for a place to call home.

Lenny, who has some special health needs, was brought to Pet Pantry after an employee of Long's Park found him, his siblings and his mother in a cardboard box. His mom was adopted and, after spending time in foster care, Lenny and his two brothers are now looking for their forever homes.

For more information, visit petpantrylc.org or call 717-983-8878.

LAST WEEK'S PET

Anaury, a 1-year-old female cat, has been adopted from ORCA.

