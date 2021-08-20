Lenny, a 2-month-old domestic shorthair cat, is looking for a place to call home.

Lenny, who has some special health needs, was brought to Pet Pantry after an employee of Long's Park found him, his siblings and his mother in a cardboard box. His mom was adopted and, after spending time in foster care, Lenny and his two brothers are now looking for their forever homes.

For more information, visit petpantrylc.org or call 717-983-8878.

LAST WEEK'S PET

Anaury, a 1-year-old female cat, has been adopted from ORCA.