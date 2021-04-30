When Kai’s owners had to change jobs and couldn’t give her the time she needed to burn off energy, they brought her to Pet Pantry.

Now the year-old pit bull terrier mix, who has LOTS of energy is looking for a very active new home.

Kai does great with other dogs and she loves children. But she would need a home with kids 12 and older, as she is still working on her manners. She also needs a home without cats, since she doesn’t understand why they don’t like to play chase all the time!

Kai did have some skin irritation and ear infections when she came to Pet Pantry, but they are cleared up.

Her adoption fee is $250 plus tax. She is currently in foster care and not at Pet Pantry.

Pet Pantry is doing adoptions by appointment only. If you are interested in adoption please visit our website at petpantrylc.org to fill out an adoption application. Once complete, our adoption coordinator will be in touch to discuss availability for a meet and greet/adoption.



LAST WEEK’S PET

Cowboy, a domestic shorthair male cat, was still available for adoption late this week at the Organization for the Responsible Care of Animals.