Isabel is a very friendly cat who wishes she could find a home of her own. She was found nursing five kittens on a patio. ORCA received the call and responded to take them out of harm’s way.

Isabel’s kittens have now finished nursing, and she is hoping to find a permanent home. She is a shorthair calico, has all vaccines and tests negative for feline leukemia. Isabel also does well with the litter box, loves people and has a great personality.

A meet and greet for Isabel can be arranged by calling ORCA at 717-397-8922. The ORCA office is at 608 N. Lime St. in Lancaster.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Atlas, a 8-year-old mixed-breed male dog, was adopted from the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center.