Isabell POTW 1.jpg
Buy Now

Isabell, is about 1-year-old, and a short haired, calico in color cat who is Pet of the Week and can be found at ORCA, 608 North Lime Street, Lancaster on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

 Suzette Wenger

Isabel is a very friendly cat who wishes she could find a home of her own. She was found nursing five kittens on a patio. ORCA received the call and responded to take them out of harm’s way.

Isabel’s kittens have now finished nursing, and she is hoping to find a permanent home. She is a shorthair calico, has all vaccines and tests negative for feline leukemia. Isabel also does well with the litter box, loves people and has a great personality.

A meet and greet for Isabel can be arranged by calling ORCA at 717-397-8922. The ORCA office is at 608 N. Lime St. in Lancaster.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Atlas, a 8-year-old mixed-breed male dog, was adopted from the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next