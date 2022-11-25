Meet Gus, a rambunctious young pup who is 8 to 10 months old and looking for his furever home.

Gus already knows “sit” but needs work on the rest of his training as he doesn’t always know how to control his excitement. He is very food motivated and eager to please, so teaching him should be a breeze.

Gus is open to living with another dog and/or cat with proper introduction. He’s a pretty energetic boy, so it is best if any pup matches that style. Gus would make for a wonderful companion for an active family who can play with him and nurture him. Come on over and meet Gus soon.

Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince St., is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. for meet and greet appointments, which are highly recommended. If you are interested in meeting Gus or any other animal, contact them via email at Lancaster@pspca.org to learn more about the adoption process and to set a meet and greet appointment.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Wade, a 5-year-old male pit bull mix, has been adopted from the Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving.