Taken from an abusive situation, three very friendly guinea pigs are looking for a second chance in life.

They were found by a very caring landlord after they were abandoned by their owner. Their cages were probably never cleaned, their water was very dirty and they had no food.

A staffer from the Organization for the Responsible Care of Animals responded to the call and immediately took them back to the office and gave them a much needed bath, placed them in clean cages and gave them fresh food and water.

Their names are Neville, Harry and Ron from the “Harry Potter” series, since they are looking for their next adventure. All three are males and are believed to be only 1 or 2 years old.

They are healthy and looking for a caring home. They do not have to be adopted together. If interested, call ORCA at 717-397-8922 to visit. ORCA is located at 608 N. Lime St.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Taz, a 2-year-old, male terrier-American pit bull mix, has been adopted from the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center.