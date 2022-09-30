Meet Gizmo. While he may be 10 years old, he’s youthful in spunk. He loves going for hikes and outdoor walks, sniffing all the things and riding in the car. Gizmo is looking for a furever family who will enjoy all these things with him and more.

Gizmo would prefer to be the only dog in the home. Sadly, he had a bad experience once and was attacked by another dog. Despite this unfortunate event, he is still an easy-going good-natured fella. It’s also recommended any kiddos in the home are 5 and older since he needs to be unbothered when it is naptime.

This fun-loving guy is neutered, housetrained and has a gorgeous white and brown coat.

Are you looking for a new furry family member? If so, come meet Gizmo, as he’ll certainly steal your heart ... and even your lap.

Our facility is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. for meet and greet appointments, which are highly recommended. If you are interested in meeting Gizmo or any other animal, contact us via email at Lancaster@pspca.org to learn more about our adoption process and to set a meet and greet appointment.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Alexis, a 6-year-old female tabby cat, has been adopted from the Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving.