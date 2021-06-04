Meet Gizmo, a 1-year-old neutered male pit bull mix whose way to his heart (and his brain) is definitely through his stomach.

This high-energy, happy-go-lucky dude is incredibly smart and is looking for his new human sidekick to help him grow his ever-expanding list of tricks. If you thought this handsome guy’s smile couldn’t get any better, just wait until he gets to meet you.

So what are you waiting for? Hurry to the Humane League today!

The Humane League of Lancaster County is at 2195 Lincoln Highway East. For more information, call 717-393-6551 or email adoptlancaster@humanepa.org.

LAST WEEK'S PET

Bingley, a 6 1/2-year-old male shorthair cat, was still available for adoption late this week at Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.