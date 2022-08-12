These four loving kittens are looking for their forever home. A few months ago, ORCA was called to a doctor’s office for a stray mother cat and newborn kittens on a patio. Since then, their mother, named Isabelle, has found a wonderful home. Her babies are hoping to find great homes as well.

Monroe is a male and white with black markings. Acorn is a male gray tiger. Rugan is male and white with orange markings and is also a polydactyl, meaning he has six toes on both front paws. Tiger is a male orange tiger with white markings.

The four kittens are about 13 weeks old, have all kitten vaccines, test negative for feline leukemia, have done well with other cats and have very calm personalities. ORCA is also in the process of making appointments to have them neutered.

To arrange a meet and greet with the kittens, please call ORCA at 717-397-8922. The ORCA office is at 608 N. Lime St.

PET OF THE WEEK

Abbey, a 7-year-old, mixed-breed female dog, has been adopted from the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center.