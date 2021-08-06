Pearl, an adult mixed-breed female dog, has spent considerable time as a stray. Now she would like to settle down in a home of her own.

Pearl, who is 4 years old, weighs 40 pounds and has been spayed. Her lovely fur coat is brindle.

Her time on the loose has left her a somewhat reserved and uncertain girl. She would prefer a quiet home with children 15 and older, as well as no other animals. She just needs a loving, patient home.

If you would like to give Pearl a chance, email the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center at lancaster@pspca.org.

LAST WEEK'S PET

• Smokey, a 7-year-old domestic shorthair male, has been adopted from Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.