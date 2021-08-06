Pearl is a 4 year old mixed breed female. Pearl’s lovely fur coat is brindle but she could almost be merle. Pearl is the Pet of the Week for Aug. 6, 2021 and is available for adoption at Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster.

Pearl, an adult mixed-breed female dog, has spent considerable time as a stray. Now she would like to settle down in a home of her own.

Pearl, who is 4 years old, weighs 40 pounds and has been spayed. Her lovely fur coat is brindle.

Her time on the loose has left her a somewhat reserved and uncertain girl. She would prefer a quiet home with children 15 and older, as well as no other animals. She just needs a loving, patient home.

If you would like to give Pearl a chance, email the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center at lancaster@pspca.org.

LAST WEEK'S PET

• Smokey, a 7-year-old domestic shorthair male, has been adopted from Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.

