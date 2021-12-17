Fiesty is a 5-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair. Since August, this silly boy has been in our care, and we can’t figure out why this handsome fellow hasn’t found his forever family yet.

Fiesty has won the hearts of staff here with his chatty personality and constant blep. (His little tongue sticks out; it’s pretty great.) He has a history of urinary crystals, which is easily managed on a prescription diet; though the prescription may be higher cost than average kitty food, we think this buff boy is worth it.

Interested in making Fiesty a new member of your family? Visit the Humane League, 2195 Lincoln Highway East. For more information or to set up an appointment, call 717-393-6551 or email adoptlancaster

@humanepa.org

LAST WEEK’S PET

Douglas, a 1 1/2-year-old domestic shorthair male cat has been adopted from the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.