Looking for a huge love bug? Then you might want to check out Felix, a domestic shorthair male cat who is about 3 years old.

Felix was originally found wandering around a neighborhood looking for food by a kind woman. When no one claimed him, Pet Pantry was able to help find him a loving home.

But after several years, he started to have urinary issues after his adopters brought home a new kitten. He was treated for a urinary tract infection, but was still in distress. So his owners contacted us, and we agreed to take him back and find him a home all his own.

Felix gets special food because of his urinary issues and the staff is watching how much he eats because he is little overweight. He is at 18 pounds, which is a bit too heavy if he wants to live a long life. So he will need a home that will be able to continue his diet.

If you are interested in adopting Felix, visit petpantrylc.org and fill out an adoption application. Our adoption coordinator will be in touch with you to schedule a meet and greet or adoption.

