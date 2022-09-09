Ruthie is a happy and curious kitten who is looking for a permanent home. ORCA had received a call about a kitten having trouble with her leg. She was taken to a veterinarian, where it was discovered her leg was broken in such a way that it was not able to be repaired and had to be amputated. She was still running around and playing like nothing had happened.

Her handlers waited a few more weeks, as they were told to do, then took her back to the vet for the amputation. After a careful evaluation from the vet, he determined her leg was able to function and she was in no pain. So she kept her leg and there should be no other problems because the break happened at a very young age.

Ruthie is a roughly 5-month-old domestic shorthair silver tiger that’s full of energy, tests negative for feline leukemia and loves her toys. She is also a polydactyl, having six toes on each front paw.

To arrange a meet and greet with Ruthie, call ORCA at 717-397-8922. The ORCA office is at 608 N. Lime St.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Eden, a 7-year-old mixed-breed female dog, was still available for adoption at the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center.