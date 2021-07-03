Gordon has traveled a long way to the Humane League in Lancaster County.

He’s a 6-year-old neutered male American pit bull terrier mix who came all the way from Puerto Rico. Since coming to the U.S., Gordon has become the Official Treat Tester of the Humane League.

When he’s not sampling tasty snacks, he enjoys long walks and letting his nose smell everything this world has to offer.

The folks with Humane Pennsylvania have done an outstanding job helping Gordon keep an eye out for his match, ideally an experienced dog-loving family that enjoys activities like running, hiking, maybe throwing a ball or two.

Gordon is an energetic friend looking for a super-smart sidekick who’s ready to show him the ropes. If that’s you, visit the Humane League today.

The Humane League of Lancaster County is at 2195 Lincoln Highway East. For more information, call 717-393-6551 or email adoptlancaster@humanepa.org.