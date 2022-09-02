Meet Eden. If this older gal seems familiar, it’s because she was a previous Pet of the Week who is still looking for her forever home.

Eden is approximately 7 years old and has a beautiful brown and white coat. She came into the shelter as a skinny stray but over her several months in our care she’s put on a few pounds.

Even though Eden is a little older, she still loves going on walks and playing fetch. She’s an excellent cuddler and loves to sleep in the bed or snooze on the couch. Eden spent a brief time in foster care, and we found out that she’s housebroke and doesn’t need to be crated when you’re gone. This sweet lady cannot be around any other animals (small caged critters included) but she adores kids and just about every person she meets.

Our facility is open daily from noon to 5 p.m. for meet and greet appointments, which are highly recommended. If you are interested in meeting Eden or any other animal, contact us via email at Lancaster@pspca.org to learn more about our adoption process and to set a meet and greet appointment.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Sashimi, a 3-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair, was still available for adoption at The Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving.