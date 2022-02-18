Eden is an older lady, but still has plenty of spunk.

A spayed mixed breed, Eden is 7 years old and has a beautiful brown and white coat.

She arrived at the shelter as a stray and is now looking for a “furever” home where she can be the only dog. She is not sure how she feels about cats, but she really likes people and gets very excited to meet both new and familiar.

Eden loves going for walks and playing, but she also enjoys curling up for a warm and comfy nap. If you want to consider giving this mature gal a chance at finding a happy home, visit today.

Our facility, at 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. for meet-and-greet appointments, which are highly recommended. If you are interested in meeting Eden or any other animal, contact us via email at lancaster@pspca.org or by phone at 717-917-6979 to learn more about our adoption process and to set up an appointment.