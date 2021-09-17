Dudley is an 8 1/2 year old domestic shorthair, who has lived outside his whole life.

He started coming up to friendly people who noticed he had discharge coming out of his nose. They called Pet Pantry and kept him safe until he could be taken in.

Upon intake he was tested for feline immunodeficiency virus and feline leukemia virus. He tested positive for feline immunodeficiency virus, but don't let that scare you! He can live a long life, even with the virus.

After time on antibiotics and a dental check, he is now ready to find his forever home. He is timid at first but does warm up to people. Pet Pantry recommends that when Dudley is brought to his new home that he is kept in one room for at least two weeks since he has not been in a house and it could be very overwhelming for him.

Although Dudley will always have the feline immunodeficiency virus, he may live with other healthy cats with whom he is friendly. The virus is shed in his saliva, but is generally only transmitted by deep bite wounds. Because the virus makes it difficult for him to fight infections, ailments should be taken very seriously. Take Dudley to a veterinarian for regular checkups and he should stay a happy, healthy boy.

For more information, visit petpantrylc.org or call 717-983-8878.

