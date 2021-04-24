Cowboy is a very friendly cat who was abandoned on the front porch at the Organization for the Responsible Care of Animals.

Even though he is sad that he was abandoned, he is still hopeful that he will find a forever home. He is always curious, has a funny personality, is always ready to play with his toys and climb his cat tree. He also likes to run and play with the office rabbit, which looks like they’re playing tag.

Cowboy is about 1 year old, has all his vaccines, tests negative for feline leukemia, has been dewormed and is neutered. He is very affectionate and is often a lap cat. He also has been around other cats and does well with them.

A visit can be arranged by calling ORCA at 717-397-8922. The office is at 608 N. Lime St.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Wiggles, a 2-year-old female mixed breed dog, was still available for adoption late this week at Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center.