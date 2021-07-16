Ninja is a fun-loving cat who is looking for a forever home. He was rescued by a staff member after we received a call about a stray cat that was limping and having trouble walking. He was taken to the vet and treated for a back leg injury, which is now healed.

Ninja is about 1 year old, neutered, has all shots, is wormed, tested negative for feluke and is litterbox trained. He gets along very well with other cats, is very playful, loves to be held and loves people.

To arrange a visit with Ninja, please call the Organization for the Responsbile Care of Animals at 717-397-8922. The ORCA office is located at 608 N. Lime St.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Poppy, an 8-year-old female mixed-breed dog, was still available for adoption late this week at Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center.