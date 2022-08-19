Meet Dot, a 5-year-old domestic shorthair brown and orange tiger.

Dot was adopted from the Pet Pantry when she was a kitten and, sadly, had to be brought back. Her owner became disabled, and Dot, who is a sweet, social girl who loves attention, was starting to trip up her owner. She is now looking for her new home where she can give her new human or humans lots of love and attention.

Dot is a larger-figured lady, tipping the scale at just over 15 pounds. The staff at Pet Pantry have started her on a diet, and she will need to continue that in her new home to have a longer healthy life.

Dot is spayed, microchipped and up to date on her vaccines.

If you think Dot may be the “purrfect” match for your family, stop by Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Road, in Manor Township, or fill out an application online at petpantrylc.org/adoption-application/. The Pet Pantry is open noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 717-983-8878.

LAST WEEK’S PETS

Monroe, Acorn, Tiger and Rugan, four kitten brothers about 13 weeks old, were still available for adoption at ORCA.