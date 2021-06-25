Casey, a female domestic shorthair cat who is about 8 years old, was brought to the Pet Pantry very skinny and not feeling well. Upon the veterinarian's examination, it was found that she had a very enlarged thyroid.

The veterinarian removed it and now she is on a low dose of medication to help keep her other thyroid working. The medication can be purchased through Pet Pantry for $10 per month.

Casey is spayed, microchipped and up to date on her vaccines. She is currently residing in a foster home.

If you think Casey would be a good match for your family, please fill out an adoption application so we can schedule a meet and greet. Applications are available at any of our adoption center locations as well as online at petpantrylc.org.

Adoption fees are: kittens 2-6 months, $125 plus tax; adults 7 months to 6 years, $85 plus tax; seniors 7 years and older, $65 plus tax.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Shylene, a 10-week-old kitten, was still available for adoption late this week at ORCA.