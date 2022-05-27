Meet Bonnie Belle, a Great Pyrenees/Lab mix spayed female who is 4 1/2 years old.

Bonnie Belle was originally a stray found in Manor Township before she was placed in a loving home, but it was not the right fit for her needs. She is looking for a forever home with a family that has experience with larger, working breed canines and can provide her with the strong leadership that she requires.

Bonnie Belle will need a home that has a fenced-in yard that will allow her to keep squirrel watch on a daily basis. She is also looking for a family that is active and willing to take her on daily walks so she can stay up to date on the latest neighborhood news.

Currently, Bonnie Belle is in a foster home with a lovely gentleman, and they really enjoy spending time together. Her foster dad will tell you that she likes to be active, which is great because she recently gained weight and now comes in at 145 pounds! So a family that will continue her weight loss plan and help her reach her goal weight is very important. Her foster dad can also confirm that she is a very polite house guest and is pleasant to take on walks but is working on controlling her excitement level when she sees a squirrel or bunny.

Bonnie Belle can also have a slightly stubborn streak, but she met with a trainer recently who says she is very smart. It’s unknown if she would work well in a home with another dog, but Bonnie Belle has had some experience with cats. Pet Pantry is looking for a confident and consistent family that is willing to continue her training. Sorry, no small children, as Bonnie Belle will require a lot of your attention.

If you are interested in meeting with Bonnie Belle and learning more, her adoption fee is $175 plus tax, and you must fill out an application to set up a meet and greet as she is out in foster care and not at the Pet Pantry. For an application, visit petpantrylc.org/adoption-application.

LAST WEEK’S PETS

