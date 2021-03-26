Betty, a domestic shorthair who is about 3 years old, was found outside in a cat colony. Now she would love to move inside your home.

Betty is so friendly that the people who were taking care of her decided to bring her to us so that she can find a home and a family of her own.

Adoption fees are $25 plus tax for kittens two to six months; $85 plus tax for adults seven months to six years; and $65 plus tax for seniors seven years and older.

All of our adoptable cats are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines. For kittens that are too young to receive all of their vaccines before being adopted, we will provide the vaccinations they need when they come of age at our clinic for no extra charge to you. Appointments will be made at adoption.

At this time, we are doing adoptions by appointment only. If you are interested in adoption, visit our website at petpantrylc.org to fill out an adoption application. Once complete, our adoption coordinator will be in touch to discuss availability for a meet and greet or adoption.

