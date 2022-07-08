Don’t let Beast’s name scare you because he is a big teddy bear when it comes to people.

This 5-year-old American pit bull mix loves attention and is very affectionate. Beast has lived with small children in the past and was wonderful with them. He would prefer any kids in his new furever home be 3 and older since he is such a big, bouncy boy. Also, he would need to be the only pet so he can be the center of your world.

Beast would love nothing more than to be your companion, protector and copilot if you’ll have him.

Our facility, at 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. for meet-and-greet appointments, which are highly recommended. If you are interested in meeting Beast or any other animal, contact us via email at lancaster@pspca.org or by phone at 717-917-6979 to learn more about our adoption process and to set up an appointment.

LAST WEEK’S PET

