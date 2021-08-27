Spend most nights binge-watching Netflix? Babs is your girl.

Or maybe you are a bookworm, looking for someone to snooze quietly beside you. Then Babs is your girl!

Babs is a 3-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair cat who knows the best thing in life is curling up next to her favorite people.

If you are wondering how you can snatch her up before anyone else does, get to the Humane League as fast as you can. She likely won’t be there long.

The Humane League of Lancaster County is at 2195 Lincoln Highway East. For more information or to set up an appointment, call 717-393-6551 or email adoptlancaster@humanepa.org

LAST WEEK’S PET

Lenny, a 2-month-old domestic shorthair male kitten, has been adopted from Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.