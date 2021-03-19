Babs is a large and very silly female rabbit with amazing long ears. She was rescued after a call came in that a domestic rabbit was left out in one of our large snowstorms.

Babs has a very friendly and outgoing personality, is very active and is always curious about her surroundings.

She loves timothy hay and a variety of vegetables, along with her rabbit food. She loves to hop upstairs and visit with the office cat and they are often found sitting together. After racing around and playing in the office she likes going back to her cage to take a nap.

Babs is litter trained and we are asking for her to be adopted to an inside home.

A meet and greet can be arranged by calling the Organization for the Responsible Care of Animals at 717-397-8922. ORCA is on call 24/7 for all animal emergencies.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Leo, a 4-year-old male pit bull-boxer mix, was still available late this week at the Pennsylvania SPCA- Lancaster Center.