Atlas has a striking face and a personality to match.

An older gentleman, he’s an 8 1/2-year-old neutered mixed breed with a beautiful white/tan coat.

Atlas is a big mellow mush who just wants a happy and comfortable furever home.

He’s open to living with children of all ages and possibly dogs and cats as well since he is so laid back. He would be a perfect family pet and make your life richer. How could you possibly resist Atlas’ charm and good looks?

Our facility, at 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, is open daily from noon to 5 p.m. for meet-and-greet appointments, which are highly recommended. If you are interested in meeting Atlas or any other animal, contact us at 717-917-6979 or Lancaster@pspca.org to learn more about our adoption process and to set up an appointment.

