When you think of Armani, you think of luxurious and beautiful, right?

Well, now you also can think of Armani, a 7-year-old spayed female American Bully. She’s definitely luxurious and beautiful.

Armani was adopted from the Humane League, but returned when she was not a good fit for the household. And while she enjoys the company of the folks here at the Humane League, she’s ready to find her forever family.

There are some things to keep in mind. She would love a home where she is the only pet; she doesn’t like to share the spotlight. If there are children, it would be best if they are older. And she would do best with an experienced dog owner.

That might sound picky, but when you are that fabulous, you have room to be picky.

If you are interested in adopting Armani, visit the Humane League website and fill out an application or call 717-393-6551.