Meet guinea pigs Lulu, Oreo and Punky, who have just hit their two-month mark at the Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving.

These ladies are about a year old and are super sweet, easy to handle and love greeting people for chin scratches. To show their excitement at seeing people, they like to popcorn — a little, happy jump and hop guinea pigs do. If they hear anything crinkle that sounds like it could possibly be a snack, they demand that they get a treat with their chorus of whistles and chirps.

Are you interested in taking home any of these lovely ladies? Be sure to visit them today. The Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, in East Lampeter Township, is open for adoptions seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 717-393-6551 or email adoptlancaster@humanepa.org.

