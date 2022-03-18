A 4-year-old neutered male, Robert arrived at the shelter as a stray, so his history is limited. He is a medium-size shepherd mix who still has lots of energy and loves going for walks.

Robert is looking for a home with children 13 years and older. He isn’t sure how he feels about other dogs but might not mind another dog of similar size and energy. We aren’t sure how he feels about cats.

Robert loves to play with toys and get belly rubs, so come meet him today.

Our facility, at 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, is open daily from noon to 5 p.m. for meet-and-greet appointments, which are highly recommended. If you are interested in meeting Robert or any other animal, contact us at 717-917-6979 or Lancaster@pspca.org to learn more about our adoption process and to set up an appointment.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Nahia, a 4-year-old spayed female cat, is still available for adoption at the Humane League of Lancaster County.