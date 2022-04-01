Meet Alvin, a domestic medium-haired black-and-white kitten who is about 8 months old.

He was originally brought to the Pet Pantry with his siblings after being dumped in the Costco parking lot. He was adopted but had to be brought back after two months because he was too rough with the other cats in the home. He is now looking for a home were he can be the only cat.

We are unsure how he is with dogs but is fine with children. He is a talkative boy who is very sweet.

Anyone interested in adopting Alvin can stop by Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Road, in Manor Township, or fill out an application online at petpantrylc.org/ adoption-application/. The Pet Pantry is open noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 717-983-8878.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Benji, a 1 1/2-year-old male cat, was still available for adoption at ORCA.