Tina is a distinguished lady that’s looking for a calm home to suit her chill lifestyle.

A female domestic shorthair, Tina is 8 years old and has a beautiful black and white coat.

She used to live in a multiple pet household but found that pretty stressful. Tina does enjoy the company of other kitties, but just prefers her one-on-one time.

She’s lived with dogs and doesn’t mind them as long as they don’t bug her too much. She loves snoozing in a warm spot or sitting by the window and watching the birds. We ask that any kiddos be 5 and older since Tina prefers her quiet time.

Think Tina might be your perfect match? Our facility at 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, is open daily from noon to 5 p.m. for meet-and-greet appointments, which are highly recommended.

If you are interested in meeting Tina or any other animal, contact us via email at Lancaster@pspca.org or call 717-917-6979 to learn more about our adoption process and to set up an appointment.

