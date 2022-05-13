Pet of the Week May 13 2022
Tina is an 8 year old domestic shorthair mix who is the Pet of the Week for May 13, 2022. Tina is available for adoption at Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center 848 S. Prince St. in Lancaster city.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Tina is a distinguished lady that’s looking for a calm home to suit her chill lifestyle.

A female domestic shorthair, Tina is 8 years old and has a beautiful black and white coat.

She used to live in a multiple pet household but found that pretty stressful. Tina does enjoy the company of other kitties, but just prefers her one-on-one time.

She’s lived with dogs and doesn’t mind them as long as they don’t bug her too much. She loves snoozing in a warm spot or sitting by the window and watching the birds. We ask that any kiddos be 5 and older since Tina prefers her quiet time.

Think Tina might be your perfect match? Our facility at 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, is open daily from noon to 5 p.m. for meet-and-greet appointments, which are highly recommended.

If you are interested in meeting Tina or any other animal, contact us via email at Lancaster@pspca.org or call 717-917-6979 to learn more about our adoption process and to set up an appointment.

