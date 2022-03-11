Who’s that peeking around the corner? It’s Nahia.

This 4-year-old spayed female cat is an introspective lady searching for a calm and quiet home of her own. With a little time and a lot of love, Nahia is sure to come out of her shell.

Interested in making Nahia a new member of your family? Visit the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East. For more information or to set up an appointment, call 717-393-6551 or email

adoptlancaster@humanepa.org.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Lenny, a 4-year-old domestic shorthair, was still available for adoption at Pet Pantry of Lancaster.