Boo-Berry is the name, and watching birds is her game. She’s a 5-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair cat who has found herself at the Humane League of Lancaster County.

If your home is calm and quiet, that’s the place for Boo-Berry since a lot of noise and activity makes her nervous. Don’t count her out, though; she’s always down for cuddles and pets. Just make sure Boo-Berry doesn’t take up too much space on your bed when she curls up for a snooze.

Interested in making Boo-Berry a new member of your family? Visit the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East. For more information or to set up an appointment, call 717-393-6551 or email adopt

lancaster@humanepa.org.