Benji is a male cat who is the Pet of the Week for March 25, 2022. He is available for adoption at ORCA 608 N. Lime St. in Lancaster city.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Benji is a friendly and curious cat looking for a forever home. He came to ORCA with a serious ear infection which was corrected after a few vet visits and medication. He is a healthy and large boy, loves people, gets along with other cats and likes playing with toys. One of his favorite hobbies is eating.

Benji is about 1 1/2 years old, neutered, has all vaccines, tested negative for feline leukemia and does great with the litter box.

To arrange a meet and greet with Benji, call ORCA at 717-397-8922. The ORCA office is located at 608 N. Lime St.

