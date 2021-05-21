The Humane League of Lancaster County will host “Paws for a Cause” on Saturday, May 22, a fee-waived pet adoption event. Adoption fees for all cats, dogs and critters will be covered by event sponsors Caliber Home Loans and the Claire Chivington Team.

Adoptions include Humane Pennsylvania’s 30-Day Adoption Health Supplement, spaying or neutering prior to adoption, vaccinations and de-worming medication, flea treatment, microchipping and chip registration, and a free 1-pound bag of Science Diet pet food.

Adoption hours are from 11 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East.

Only 10 people will be allowed at the shelter at a time, and masks must be worn at all times.

Also on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., an event in the parking lot of Caliber Home Loans, 300 Granite Run Drive, will raise money for the organization and offer pet-related merchandise, information tables, food trucks and more.

View the available adoptable animals at humanepa.org/adoption. For more information about the adoption event, please call 717-393-6551 or email adoptlancaster@humanepa.org.